Man arrested for alleged 'revenge porn' against ex-girlfriend

A Phoenix man has been arrested for alleged so-called "revenge porn," after police say he posted nude images of his ex-girlfriend.

Samuel Hassan Kuyateh, 23, faces charges of unlawful distribution of images with nudity, computer tampering/using to threaten and aggravated domestic violence.

Police say when Kuyateh was previously dating the victim, the pair would communicate through Facetime and video chat and would take their clothes off.

But unbeknownst to the victim, Kuyateh was "manipulating his phone to take screen shots of the conversation," according to the police report.

The alleged crime came when Kuyateh and the victim were later were invited to a mutual friend's wedding, and both parties brought a date.

During this time, according to the police report, Kuyateh "became irate and witnesses heard him saying that he had obtained nude photos of [the victim] and would upload them to the group wedding chat room that had been created. Soon thereafter, [Kuyateh] uploaded these photos to the group wedding chat room, where at least 60 people saw the photos, depicting a nude and semi-nude [victim]."

Special agents from the Arizona Attorney General's office have obtained the photos that were posted to this chat room from several individuals who were also members of the chat room.

Upon reviewing the photos, special agents observed the photos to depict a Facetime conversation which had been screen shot/captured, and alleged showed nude photos of the victim.

Witnesses who created the chat room provided verbal testimony that Kuyateh was kicked out of the room once the images were posted, and documents received from the chat room company substantiate that testimony.

According to the police report, Kuyateh made statements about his immigration status and also told police that his life was over.

He's due back in court August 1.

