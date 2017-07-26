Volunteer Pays it Forward to woman devoted to helping less fortunate families

Cassie Wilkins doesn't get any vacation or sick days or benefits, not even a paycheck.

But that doesn't stop her from showing up to work six days a week to help families in need at the All Faith Community Services Center in Buckeye.

"It's more than a good feeling," said Wilkins. "It's better than a paycheck. I think if I got paid doing this, I probably wouldn't enjoy it."

The Valley good Samaritan leads a team of about 100 volunteers, providing food, clothing, household goods and job training to more than 10,000 people every month.

"The only way we can improve the quality of life in the community we live in is if we all partake in ways we can help, and see others rise above their circumstances," said Wilkins. "We want them to get on their feet and become their own."

Fellow volunteer Marci McDeavitt has seen how devoted Wilkins is to helping others, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to a woman who is making a difference every day.

"She's not a taker," said McDeavitt. "She's a giver, and it's time to give back to her."

McDeavitt surprised Wilkins at work, a CBS-5 news crew right behind her.

"You give everything you have to the community and to the disadvantaged," said McDeavitt. "On behalf of Channel 5, and me, we want to give you $500," she told Wilkins.

"She just wants to help everybody and make the community a better place," McDeavitt said.

