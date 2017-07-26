Dirty Dining July 28: Flies in kitchen at Filiberto's in Tempe

Filiberto's on Broadway Road in Tempe cited for 6 health code violations

Delhi Palace Cuisine of India

933 E. University Drive

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

*Bucket of raw chicken stored above tomato sauce.

*Food kept past its discard date.



Country Inn and Suites

4702 E. University Drive

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

*Butter and cream cheese not held at the proper temperature.

*Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher.

Filibertos

1250 W. Broadway Road

Tempe

6 violations

Among the violations:

*Raw chicken over ready to eat salsa.

*Live roach found in sitting area.

*Flies buzzing around kitchen

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores



Valle Luna

1949 W. Ray Road

Chandler

85224

Munch-A-Mania

2090 E. University Drive

Tempe

85281

PF Changs

3255 W. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler

85226

Rainbow Donuts

5001 W. Indian School Road

Phoenix

85031

Temari Fine Japanese Cuisine

919 N. Val Vista Drive

Gilbert

85234

Yard House

9401 W. Westgate Blvd.

Glendale

