Dirty Dining July 28: Flies in kitchen at Filiberto's in Tempe

Posted: Updated:
Filiberto's on Broadway Road in Tempe cited for 6 health code violations Filiberto's on Broadway Road in Tempe cited for 6 health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Delhi Palace Cuisine of India
933 E. University Drive
Tempe
4 violations

Among  the violations:

*Bucket of raw chicken stored above tomato sauce.

*Food kept past its discard date.


Country Inn and Suites
4702 E. University Drive
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

*Butter and cream cheese not held at the proper temperature.

*Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher.

Filibertos
1250 W. Broadway Road
Tempe
6 violations

Among the violations:

*Raw chicken over ready to eat salsa.

*Live roach found in sitting area.

*Flies buzzing around kitchen

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores


Valle Luna
1949 W. Ray Road
Chandler
85224

Munch-A-Mania
2090 E. University Drive
Tempe
85281

PF Changs
3255 W. Chandler Blvd.
Chandler
85226

Rainbow Donuts
5001 W. Indian School Road
Phoenix
85031

Temari Fine Japanese Cuisine
919 N. Val Vista Drive
Gilbert
85234

Yard House
9401 W. Westgate Blvd.
Glendale

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:00:14 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >