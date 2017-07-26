Kingman K9 put down after being diagnosed with rare disease

The Kingman Police Department said goodbye to a beloved team member this week.

A post on the department's Facebook page said that K9 Cyrus had to be put down on Tuesday. after it was determined that he had the deadly disease.

The condition, called brucellosis, is a rare, but deadly disease caused by a bacterium. It occurs worldwide and affects all kinds of dogs, and can also be transmitted from dogs to humans.

The Facebook post reads:

"Cyrus had been having physical problems for the past several months and was not on active duty. After several visits to different veterinarians, it was determined that he had the disease. Sadly, there is no guaranteed cure for this infection in dogs. As the disease is zoonotic (capable of spreading to humans), tragically, euthanasia of infected animals is recommended, as it was in Cyrus' case."

Cyrus' remains will be laid to rest, at a future date, with those of Amigo, who died almost one year ago.

While being put down, Cyrus was accompanied by his handler Cpl. Bill, Fancher, his family and members of his KPD family.

Cyrus began his service with KPD in October 2015.

"Cyrus was a hardworking and very capable K9 officer. He will be missed."

** K9 Cyrus has been put down **



