Buti Yoga launches new Break Method

Founder of Buti Yoga, Bizzie Gold, launched The Break Method, a program created with tools meant to transform lives.

Bizzie Gold is a fitness entrepreneur and says that her lifestyle brand has evolved and is practiced in 15 countries.

According to Gold, the Break Method is an addition to Buti yoga that focuses on ways people can live a more empowered lifestyle.

"What we do in Break Method is we use a tool called direct storytelling that actually sifts through the information that we know this is coming from the implicit memory and this is coming from the explicit memory," said Gold. "And when I ask you a question from your childhood, instead of telling me a story which is typically what you would do in therapy, we have a way of extracting information based on fact, adjectives."

Stephanie Del Corral is a Buti Yoga instructor and manager at Zen Sol Studios in Scottsdale where Buti Yoga is demanding.

"Buti yoga is a combination of power metrics, power yoga and travel movement," said Del Corral. "You fuse everything together to get an awesome workout. It's a mind, body soul spirit workout."

Registration for the online break method program can be found at butiyoga.com.

