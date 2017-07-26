Bicycle rider killed in collision with bus in Mesa

A bus and bicycle collided in Mesa on Wednesday morning near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A bicycle rider was killed in a collision with a Valley Metro bus, according to Mesa police.

It happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Mesa, near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road.

An officer on the scene said it appeared the bicycle rider was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and the bus was going eastbound.

Emergency personnel from the police and fire departments responded to the incident.

They attempted life-saving measures and the bicyclist was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

Investigators were on scene for more than two hours as they tried to determine what happened and worked to corroborate statements they received from witnesses.

McKellips Road was closed until 11 a.m.

OPEN: McKellips Rd EB at Country Club Dr has been REOPENED.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) July 26, 2017

CLOSED: McKellips Rd EB at Country Club Dr is CLOSED due to a crash. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) July 26, 2017

