Jaime's Local Love: Fresko: A Mediterranean Kitchen

Chef Kody Harris is the chef and owner of Fresko: A Mediterranean Kitchen in Ahwatukee.

She grew up working in her grandparent's restaurants and was the baby of a very big Greek family.

Harris says her childhood was very much like the movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." She loved food and pursued a career working in high-volume restaurants, went to Culinary School and worked several corporate restaurant jobs.

Most recently, Harris was the Executive Chef of Thirsty Lion.

But 8 months ago, she decided to go out on her own and return to her roots by opening her own restaurant featuring her family's recipes.

"Fresko is the restaurant I've always wanted, from top to bottom," Harris says. "Fresko translates to 'fresh,' and that's exactly what we offer in this kitchen. Great food doesn't have to be unhealthy food."

With Greek classics like Souvlaki, Keftedes and Spanakopita, Fresko touts the disease-fighting benefits of the Mediterranean Diet, with fresh vegetables, nuts, grains and olive oil at the foundation of most dishes.

The restaurant's interior is focused on recreating the authentic Greek home experience, with reclaimed barn wood walls, intricate tile work and a natural, countryside vibe. Paying homage to her roots, the walls include a side-by-side photo of her grandfather in his kitchen and Harris in hers.

Cody's pastry chef is her wife, Janna, whom she met during her corporate restaurant years.

Fresko is available for catering jobs.

The restaurant doesn't currently serve alcohol, but you can bring your own beer, wine and spirits.

Be sure to try the feta dip and save room for the tahini frozen yogurt. Sooo good!

Jaime

Fresko: A Mediterranean Kitchen

(480) 940-3669

5033 E. Elliot Rd., Phoenix

www.freskokitchen.com

www.facebook.com/freskokitchen

