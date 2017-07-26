Wednesday, July 26

Wildlife World Zoo: Meet a Sugar Glider

Related to kangaroos and koala bears, the sugar glider is a tiny marsupial found in Australia, Tasmania, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. We learn all about this little guy, and how much he loves to eat sugar.

Sugar Glider Facts:

Sugar glider are tiny marsupials found in Australia, Tasmania, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Sugar glider can survive in different types of forests, but it prefers forests of eucalyptus and acacia.

Name "sugar glider" originates from the fact that this animal likes to eat sugar and that it can glide through the air.

Habitat loss due to deforestation is a major threat for the survival of sugar gliders in the wild.

Luckily, population of sugar gliders is large and stable and they are not on the list of endangered species.

Sugar glider can reach 5 to 6 inches in length and up to 4 ounces of weight. It has 7 inches long tail.

Sugar glider is covered with soft grey, yellow or tan fur. Throat, chest and belly are creamy in color. It has single dark stripe that stretches from nose to tail.

They have large eyes that provide excellent night vision.

Nocturnal

Sugar gliders are arboreal.

They are omnivores and their diet consists of insects, lizards, small birds and their eggs and small mammals. They also consume tree sap, flowers and nectar.

Sugar gliders glide from tree to tree using the membrane that stretches from the wrist to the ankle. Size and shape of this "parachute" can be changed by modifying the position of the legs. Sugar gliders use tail as a rudder during the flight.

Sugar gliders can glide a distance of up to 148.9 feet. Sharp claws ensure strong grip of the nearby branches and safe landing.

Sugar gliders are very social animals. They live in groups of 7 or more members. Dominant male in the group uses scent glands to mark all the members of the group.

They are territorial animal that live on a territory of 2.5 acres. They fiercely defend their home against intruders.

Sugar gliders are very vocal. They produce high-pitched noise, screams and hissing sounds.

Mating season takes place from June to January, with a peak in June and November, when the food is abundant.

Pregnancy lasts 16 days and ends with one or two poorly developed babies (called joeys). Babies crawl into the mother's pouch where they will continue to develop during the next 40 days. Young sugar gliders leave the pouch after 60 or 70 days but they stay with their mother until they reach the age of 10 months.

Sugar gliders reach sexual maturity at the age of 8 to 15 months. They reproduce once or twice per year, depending on the climate conditions and available food.

Sugar gliders can survive up to 9 years in the wild and usually up to 12 years in human care.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Mobile dog gym offers fitness sessions for your pet

It might be too hot in the summer months to take your dog out for a walk, but you can still get plenty of exercise for your pet, thanks to one Valley man, and his mobile dog gym.

Regular RunBuddy Mobile LLC sessions are more than a simple time saver; they expedite energy release and work your dog into an accomplished, calm mindset. Each session lasts approximately 20-30 minutes and are recommended weekly for optimal results.

Problems with Lack of Exercise

Dogs can be like young children. If you don't give them something constructive to do with their energy, they'll find something to do on their own-and you may not like it!

Destructive chewing, digging or scratching

Investigative behaviors, like garbage raiding

Hyperactivity, excitability and night-time activity

Unruliness, knocking over furniture and jumping up on people

Excessive predatory and social play

Play biting and rough play

Attention-getting behaviors like barking and whining

Benefits of Exercise and Play

The good news is that keeping your dog healthy, happy and out of trouble with daily exercise is a lot of fun and provides many benefits, including:

Reduce or eliminate the common behavior problems listed above, such as digging, excessive barking, chewing and hyperactivity

Keeps dogs healthy, agile and limber

Reduces digestive problems and constipation

Helps timid or fearful dogs build confidence and trust

Dogs feel sleepy, rather than restless, at bedtime or when you're relaxing

Keep dogs' weight under control

For more information, visit: http://runbuddymobile.com/

