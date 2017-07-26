DPS investigating after deadly officer-involved shooting in Avondale

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Avondale Tuesday night.

Avondale PD said in a press release they responded to a call of suicide threats in the area of 111th and Amelia avenues just after 8 p.m.

According to Avondale police, officers contacted an adult male, identified as 33-year-old Moises Balladares, who was threatening suicide and began negotiations.

At some point during the negotiations, police said Balladares produced a weapon and officers were forced to use deadly force.

Balladares was treated for his injuries and was later pronounced dead. No officers were hurt. Arizona DPS is investigating the incident.

