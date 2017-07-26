Suspect found in trunk after running from DPS troopers in Phoenix

A suspect was found in the trunk of a car after he ran from DPS troopers Wednesday morning.

Arizona DPS said the suspect crashed into a fence and then bailed out of his car after a traffic stop near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

The suspect ran from troopers and was eventually found in the trunk of a parked car in the area. Our chopper was over the scene and an aerial view showed troopers popping the trunk of a car and pulling the suspect out.

No word yet on why the suspect bailed or what he will be charged with.

[RAW VIDEO: Suspect found in trunk]

