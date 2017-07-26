Funnel cloud spotted Tuesday in Florence

It may look like a tornado but it certainly isn't.

This is a funnel cloud and it was spotted in Florence on Tuesday.

Our meteorologist April Warnecke pointed out that it needs to touch the ground to be considered a tornado.

As you can see in the video courtesy of Mark, this little guy couldn't quite make it to the ground, thus its definition as a funnel cloud.

Nonetheless, quite a rare sight to see in Arizona.

Did you see this funnel cloud near #Florence yesterday? Its a rarity for us but it does happen. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ccp1sIELH9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 26, 2017

