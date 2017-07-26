Funnel cloud spotted Tuesday in Florence

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
A funnel cloud was recently spotted in Florence. (Source: Mark)
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

It may look like a tornado but it certainly isn't.

This is a funnel cloud and it was spotted in Florence on Tuesday.

Our meteorologist April Warnecke pointed out that it needs to touch the ground to be considered a tornado.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon]

As you can see in the video courtesy of Mark, this little guy couldn't quite make it to the ground, thus its definition as a funnel cloud.

Nonetheless, quite a rare sight to see in Arizona.

