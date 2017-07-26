SLIDESHOW: 2 teens dead after semi-truck rollover on SR 87 near Shea

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Two teens were killed and four other people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash that involved a semi-truck carrying lumber on State Route 87 near Scottsdale on Tuesday night.

[APP USERS: Click here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.