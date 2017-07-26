1-month-old baby found, suspect arrested after Amber alert issued in Yuma

Alfredo Lopez, 23 accused of abducting 1-month-old Israel Lopez from Yuma. Israel Lopez, 1-month-old, abducted Wednesday morning from his Yuma home. (Source: Yuma Police Department)

Alfredo Lopez, 23 accused of abducting a 1-month-old baby from Yuma (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Alfredo Lopez, 23 (left) accused of abducting 1-month-old Israel Lopez from Yuma. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation/Yuma Police Department)

Yuma police have found a 1-month-old baby and have arrested the suspected abductor after an Amber alert was issued early Wednesday morning.

According to Yuma PD, 1-month-old Azrael Lopez was taken from his home at around 3 a.m. by 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez.

Police report that Alfredo is the baby's father but has no parental rights. Yuma police said that Alfredo assaulted three people during the abduction, a 23-year-old female, a 47-year-old female and a 26-year-old male.

Alfredo was located in the 2700 block of Madison Avenue in Yuma at around 9 a.m. Azrael was found at the same location and is safe, police said.

Two of the assault victims are currently at Yuma Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. The Amber alert has been canceled.

UPDATE:

The abducted baby has been located and the suspect has been arrested. — Yuma Police (@yumapolice1) July 26, 2017

AMBER ALERT: Police are searching for a black GMC pickup

with AZ license plate: BVD 1716. Call 911 is this vehicle is spotted. pic.twitter.com/LI2K2vxncb — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 26, 2017

