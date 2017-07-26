Phoenix-area husband and wife photography team think outside the box

Well, you don't see a bride and groom running from a Transformer very often. (Source: Max Moments Photography)

A Phoenix-area husband and wife photography team think outside of the box when it comes to helping brides and grooms for their wedding photographs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix-area husband and wife photography team think outside of the box when it comes to helping brides and grooms for their wedding photographs.

"When we sit down for meetings with our bride and groom, we see how crazy they want to go and we just go for it," said Josh Susuras, with Max Moments Photography.

Just how crazy can they get with their wedding photography? Well, you don't see a bride and groom running from a Transformer very often.

"I would say the Transformers is definitely up there with the craziest," said Susuras. "She didn't want to be bridezilla so I put them in a scene with the Transformers fighting."

A viewer sent us the photo attending this couple's wedding at the "Foothills Golf Club" in Phoenix.

Susuras said the photo took him about four hours to edit. He will get as creative and crazy as the customer wants or will dial it down for a more traditional look.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.