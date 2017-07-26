Police ID suspect in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The suspect in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road has been identified as 35-year-old Andrew Collins of Phoenix, according to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., Phoenix police officers were in the area of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road when they observed the suspect on a bicycle.

Police attempted to get the man to stop.

"The officers decided they wanted to make contact with the subject," Pfohl said. "As they approached to make contact, the subject turned and began firing a weapon at both of our officers."

Both officers returned fire, shooting and killing the male suspect.

While investigating the shooting, officers did find out that the suspect had felony warrants for weapons violations.

Pfohl said no officers were injured in the shooting.

The intersection of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road was closed while police investigated the shooting.  

The first officer involved in the shooting is a 40-year-old male with 16 years of service

The second officer involved is a  36-year-old male with 13 years of service

