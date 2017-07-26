Police ID suspect in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

While investigating the shooting, officers did find out that the suspect had felony warrants for weapons violations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Both officers returned fire, shooting and killing the male suspect. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The suspect shot at the officers while on his bicycle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Just after 1 a.m., Phoenix police officers were in the area of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road when they observed the suspect on a bicycle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 35-year-old suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The suspect in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road has been identified as 35-year-old Andrew Collins of Phoenix, according to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., Phoenix police officers were in the area of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road when they observed the suspect on a bicycle.

[RELATED: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

Police attempted to get the man to stop.

"The officers decided they wanted to make contact with the subject," Pfohl said. "As they approached to make contact, the subject turned and began firing a weapon at both of our officers."

Both officers returned fire, shooting and killing the male suspect.

While investigating the shooting, officers did find out that the suspect had felony warrants for weapons violations.

[SLIDESHOW: 35-year-old suspect dead after Phoenix officer-involved shooting]

Pfohl said no officers were injured in the shooting.

The intersection of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road was closed while police investigated the shooting.

The first officer involved in the shooting is a 40-year-old male with 16 years of service

The second officer involved is a 36-year-old male with 13 years of service

The roadways and intersection of 35th Ave. and Deer Valley are now open. Police investigation is still underway in the area. #PhxTraffic — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) July 26, 2017

Intersection and area around 35th and Deer Valley will be closed through morning rush hour for police investigation. #PhxTraffic — SgtAlanPfohl (@SgtAlanPfohl) July 26, 2017

Officer Involved Shooting, 35th Ave and Deer Valley. No injuries to officers. Media staging will be south of scene on 35th Ave. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) July 26, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.