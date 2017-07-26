Piglet in good health after being swept away in Apache Junction flash flood

The piglet's mother and brother are still missing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two washes on the property overflowed, leveling the pig pen. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 3-month-old piglet was swept away after a monsoon storm in Apache Junction. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three pigs were swept away after a monsoon storm hit the Apache Junction area hard Monday, causing a flash flood.

A 3-month-old piglet named "Pinky", her mom and brother went missing after two washes on both sides of the property overflowed, leveling the pig pen.

"It had to have been a mad rush of water. It had to hit hard for that to happen," said Debbie Ray, owner of the pigs. "And the tumbling and the throwing around, she probably had no control."

Luckily, a park ranger found the piglet, who is now going to be renamed "Lucky Lucy." The park ranger found her battered and bruised, three miles down the wash.

A veterinarian came out and treated Lucky Lucy, patching her up.

The veterinarian also took X-rays of the piglet and was amazed to find no broken bones.

Overall, the prognosis for Lucky Lucy was good.

The piglet's mother and brother are still missing from the flash flood that swept them away.

