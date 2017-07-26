2 teens dead after semi-truck rollover on SR 87 near Shea

The highway was partially closed for hours. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The semi-truck lost its load of lumber. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It appears there were several vehicles involved. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One adult was killed and a child was seriously hurt. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two teens were killed and four other people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash that involved a semi-truck carrying lumber on State Route 87 near Scottsdale on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the Beeline Highway near Shea Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Arizona DPS said a 15-year-old male died at the scene and a 14-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

They have been identified as Nicholas Minard, 15, from Fountain Hills and Kaillie Plante, 14, from Pine.

Four other patients were transported to local hospitals.

[SLIDESHOW: 2 teens dead after semi-truck rollover on S.R. 87 near Shea]

DPS said that the semi-truck was traveling southbound on S.R. 87 when it failed to stop for a red light. The semi hit the passenger vehicle which was going from eastbound Shea Boulevard onto northbound S.R. 87.

The semi went into the median after the collision, pushing the passenger vehicle in front of it. DPS said both of the vehicles exited into the northbound lanes of S.R. 87, striking two other vehicles.

The semi-truck rolled over, spilling its load of lumber which struck another vehicle, according to DPS.

S.R. 87 was closed northbound at Gilbert Road and southbound at Shea Boulevard for several hours. It has since reopened.

REOPENED: SR 87 NB/SB between Shea and Gilbert Road: The highway has reopened in both directions after a rollover crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 26, 2017

SR 87 remains CLOSED in the East Valley. SB is closed at Shea and NB is closed a Gilbert Rd due to a rollover crash. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/RXrs5flHJK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 26, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.