2 teens dead after semi-truck rollover on SR 87 near Shea

Two teens were killed and four other people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash that involved a semi-truck carrying lumber on State Route 87 near Scottsdale on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the Beeline Highway near Shea Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Arizona DPS said a 15-year-old male died at the scene and a 14-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

They have been identified as Nicholas Minard, 15, from Fountain Hills and Kaillie Plante, 14, from Pine.

Four other patients were transported to local hospitals.

DPS said that the semi-truck was traveling southbound on S.R. 87 when it failed to stop for a red light. The semi hit the passenger vehicle which was going from eastbound Shea Boulevard onto northbound S.R. 87.

The semi went into the median after the collision, pushing the passenger vehicle in front of it. DPS said both of the vehicles exited into the northbound lanes of S.R. 87, striking two other vehicles. 

The semi-truck rolled over, spilling its load of lumber which struck another vehicle, according to DPS. 

S.R. 87 was closed northbound at Gilbert Road and southbound at Shea Boulevard for several hours. It has since reopened.

