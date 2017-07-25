The monsoon monster beetle

They are found underground as white larvae, before coming out of the ground after the first rainfall. (Source: Orkin)

The bugs can end up on the windshield or a biker's helmet. (Source: The Detail Shop)

They can measure up to 7 inches long and they can sort of fly. (Source: IGN.com)

I just cleaned one of these guys out of my pool this week - The Palo Verde Beetle!

This is the time of year they start showing up in the Valley and they are freaking a lot of people out.

Once the monsoon starts, these huge beetles come out of the ground looking for love and they are huge.

They can measure up to 7 inches long and they can FLY! Since they are so huge, they are horrible fliers and make a mess on windshields and bikers helmets.

The larvae can get up to 5" long and they are a favorite snack for bears in the woods.

They come out of the ground looking their best and looking for love. The mature beetles don’t eat. They rely on their energy reserves to get around. Once they find a lover, they crawl back under ground to lay their eggs and then they die.

Be careful this time of year walking around barefoot. I have a neighbor that stepped on one without his shoes on and he is still haunted by the experience.

