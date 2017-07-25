In show of bipartisanship, AZ mayors oppose Obamacare repeal

Mayor Giles, who is a Republican, voiced his concern over the various GOP proposals because fewer people would be covered. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Stanton, who is a Democrat, says more people will end up in the emergency room for basic medical care rather than their doctor's office, forcing hospitals to cover the costs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The prognosis for the repeal and replacement Obamacare over that past several weeks has ranged from grim to worse.

Now, two of the state's most influential mayors from different political parties say is it's time to end the drama and pull the plug on the Republican health care bill.

Mayors Greg Stanton of Phoenix and John Giles of Mesa warned that cities like theirs will bear the financial brunt should Republicans scrap the Affordable Care Act.

"This would be devastating to both people's health and and it's devastating to our economy," Stanton said Tuesday.

It's estimated over 400,000 people in Arizona would lose coverage if Obamacare is erased.

[RELATED: Groups across Arizona protest at lawmakers' offices over Obamacare repeal]

Stanton, who is a Democrat, says more people will end up in the emergency room for basic medical care rather than their doctor's office, forcing hospitals to cover the costs.

"They would have to take on a huge amount of uninsured people and they would have to carry those costs, so the job loss to a key industry of health care would be bad," Stanton said.

Arizona health care groups, as well as business organizations like the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have come out forcefully against the GOP health care bill.

At times it appeared the bill was dead as GOP leaders in Senate failed to whip up the 50 votes needed to pass legislation.

[RELATED: John McCain returns to Senate, casts vote to advance health care bill]

However, Republicans on Tuesday cobbled together the minimum number of votes to open debate on repealing Obamacare.

What comes next is still unclear.

[The Latest: Senate blocks proposal to repeal 'Obamacare']

Mayor Giles, who is a Republican, voiced his concern over the various GOP proposals because fewer people would be covered.

Giles remains hopeful that Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake will end up with a good deal for the state.

But he also slammed GOP supporters of the repeal who claim it will reduce the federal deficit, saying they're misleading the public.

"I oppose the political games, saying you're going to save money. No, you're not. You're just going to increase health care costs and you're going to force it down to the city level," Giles said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.