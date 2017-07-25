Strange insect bite turns Chandler man into medical mystery

A Chandler man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.

Thomas Jay said he was taking out the trash when it happened – some kind of bug he had never seen before either bit or stung him.

“As I glanced at it really quick, all of a sudden I just felt this excruciating pinch, this pressure, this bite or a sting that happened and occurred. And [I] immediately went and swatted the bug off,” he said.

It has turned him into something of a medical mystery.

“It started with one little round circle and became an emergency in a matter of hours!" Dee Petrov, Jay’s wife, wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up to help cover the medical bills “associated with the many specialists, toxicologists, and handful's [sic] of others that were called into the hospital to review and study my husband Thomas.”

The good news is Jay is doing better.

The family says they got a lot of great advice and help from their Living Chandler Facebook group and they are incredibly grateful to everyone who has reached out offering their support and prayers.

"If we didn't have that, I don't know what would have happened today, not to scare people but that made the difference for us to get through it and be strong and try and see if we can figure this out," Petrov said.

They said despite the challenges doctor's faced Jay received incredible care. He's now signed off on being part of a case study.

"Even though they may might not be able to figure out what it was, they might be able to help other individuals as they learn from this situation," he said.

As of Tuesday, they were still awaiting the results of a biopsy so this is very much still an on-going process.

