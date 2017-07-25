U.S. oldest anteater dies at 28 years old

The United States’ oldest anteater passed on Tuesday at 28 years old at the Phoenix Zoo.

The anteater Ebenezer’s health declined recently and staff at the Phoenix Zoo decided to "humanely" euthanize him.

Ebenezer was best known as “Eb” or “Squeezer” by keepers and tour guests who would feed him avocado, his favorite treat.

Eb spent most of his days at the zoo swimming, foraging and eating- unless a keeper was present.

As America’s oldest anteater, he leaves behind a long line of descendants.

His 118 descendants include 12 offspring, 31 grand-offspring and 37 great-grand-offspring.

