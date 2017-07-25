Mosquito-related complaints expected to ramp up into Maricopa County

Each day, vector control specialists count, separate by species and test the mosquitoes they collect from around the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mosquito-related complaints are starting to ramp up in Maricopa County.

If you think you're getting bitten a lot now, officials with the County's Environmental Services Department anticipate it's about to get worse.

So far this season, they've received 3,000 mosquito-related complaints. Half of the complaints are connected to green, unmaintained pools which are the perfect place for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

Even though this year's complaint numbers are about 1,000 less than at this time last year, officials predict the recent rain will boost numbers significantly.

"The more rain we have, the more mosquito activity we have," said Kirk Smith, Ph.D. vector control supervisor.

"When they do lay their eggs, they're very temperature dependent," he explained. "Some of the species can go from an egg to an adult in as little as three to four days."

"We're probably going to see a lot of mosquito activity this coming weekend and we're going to be getting a lot of complaints a lot faster than we are right now," he predicted.

Each day, vector control specialists count, separate by species and test the mosquitoes they collect from around the Valley. They're closely watching for the Culex because it can carry West Nile Virus and the Aedes Aegypti species because it can carry the Zika Virus.

So far this year, one person has died from West Nile virus.

For more information, call the Mosquito Information Hotline at 602-506-0700 or visit FightTheBiteMaricopa.org.

To file a complaint about a mosquito breeding ground to Maricopa County, call 602-506-6616. It'll take vector control specialists 24-48 hours to respond and treat the problem area.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the most effective ways to ward off mosquitoes include wearing insect repellent that has DEET, or wearing long sleeves and long pants while outdoors.

