Graphic photos: Home burglar beats grandma, leaves her for dead

The victim played dead for about four hours. (Source: Facebook)

The victim was washing dishes in her home. (Source: Facebook)

A masked man entered an 82-year-old's home Saturday morning and assaulted her. (Source: Facebook)

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a home burglar who beat a grandma.

The home burglary happened July 22 when the intruder described only as a stocky man wearing a white ski mask broke into a home near Central Heights outside of Globe.

The 82-year-old victim was washing dishes at about 3 a.m. last Saturday when the masked suspect assaulted her.

The victim played dead for about four hours while the suspect ransacked her home, then called for help.

She subsequently missed her husband's funeral later that day.

Please contact Detective Keith Charles at the Gila County Sheriff’s Office at 928-402-4211 with information regarding the assault and burglary or contact We Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463) to remain anonymous.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.