Beware of undisclosed fees from online ticket exchanges

A Mesa woman is hoping she won't miss her favorite singer after buying Ed Sheeran concert tickets on an unfamiliar website. She claims she was massively overcharged and the ticket seller won't communicate with her.

Popular concerts sell out quickly, forcing many fans to resort to ticket exchanges where you buy the ticket directly from another fan -- usually well over face value. The exchange makes money on fees. Some charge outrageous amounts and may not properly disclosed them upfront.

"Don't trust these people, they overcharge," Lilly Bunting said.

Bunting is a big Ed Sheeran fan. She got an unsolicited email offer from a company called Secure Tix to buy tickets to Sheeran's Phoenix-area concert on August 5, before the public sale date. She says the $175 price made her feel pretty good.

"Until I looked at my bank balance the next day, I saw that they pretty much doubled the charges," Bunting said.

Bunting says Secure Tix never disclosed the fees they would charge before she paid. Her confirmation email showed a base ticket price of $275 and with all the added fees, a total charge of $361. No cancellations or refunds are permitted.

"They did have a 'chat' connection, so I could chat with somebody and I waited for probably 15-20 minutes, and obviously nobody was going to come on," Bunting said.

Bunting says Secure Tix hasn't responded to her emails either. On a fixed income, she says she never would have paid $361 for this event.

"I think it's very unfair to overcharge somebody when I did not agree to that price," Bunting said.

Bunting says it was out of character for her to use an unknown ticket seller. She won't make the same mistake again.

"Usually, I'm pretty cautious about what I do, but I was excited that I could even get a ticket because I knew they were going to go fast," Bunting said.

Besides the outrageous, undisclosed price, Bunting didn't even have her ticket when CBS 5 News interviewed her, which was a week before the show. Secure Tix only promised to email the ticket two days before the show. She did receive the ticket and hopes it's legitimate.

Bottom Line: Using known exchanges like StubHub or TicketMaster will guarantee you know the full cost before hitting 'purchase.'

CBS 5 News reached out to Secure Tix many times for comment and didn't hear back.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.