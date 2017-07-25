DPS: Wrong-way driver killed in wrecks on I-40 in Flagstaff

Authorities say a wrong-way vehicle collided with other vehicles on Interstate 40 in Flagstaff, killing the wrong-way driver and injuring three other people.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr says the wrecks occurred early Tuesday morning as a pickup was going westbound in eastbound lanes of I-40.

Mehr says the pickup collided head-on with a passenger vehicle and then was struck by a commercial truck that went through a guardrail and down a short embankment.

Mehr says another vehicle then struck debris from the previous collisions.

Mehr says the male wrong-way driver was dead at the scene and that there's no immediate indication that the other people's injuries are life-threatening.

Identities weren't released.

Eastbound I-40 reopened after three hours. Traffic was diverted onto local streets during the closure.

