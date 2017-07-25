Man pleads guilty in 2010 killing of Chandler police officer

Det. Carlos Ledesma was shot and killed during a 'reverse drug sting' in July 2010. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

Another man charged in the killing of an undercover Chandler police officer during a 2010 undercover drug bust has pleaded guilty.

Doarnell Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 24 in Maricopa County Superior Court after pleading guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges.

Detective Carlos Ledesma died in a July 2010 gunfight. The 34-year-old and other officers posed as dealers and showed two suspects a marijuana sample before arranging for a sale at a home in south Phoenix.

Thandika Singleton and John Howard Webber previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case and are serving prison sentences.

