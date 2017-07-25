McCain to speak on Senate floor following health care vote

Arizona Senator John McCain is set to return to the U.S. Senate at 11:45 a.m. Phoenix time Tuesday to cast his vote on health care, according to his spokeswoman.

In the statement, Sen. McCain also intends to deliver remarks on the Senate floor after the vote.

[RELATED: McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday]

Following floor action, Sen. McCain will hold a media availability in the U.S. Capitol.

This is McCain's return to the Senate floor after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer earlier this month.

[RELATED: McCain's surgery anything but 'minor']

Doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye back on July 14.

Senators are expected to vote to start a debate on the Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the affordable health care act passed in the house.

If the vote is successful, senators can then start proposing amendments to craft the legislation into one that can hopefully win enough votes to pass.

But there are those on both sides of the aisle who say starting with the House bill is a non-starter, if more than two Republicans decide to vote against it.

The debate won't happen and at least a dozen have already come out publicly as undecided.

Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & #RussiaSanctions https://t.co/VQBtovnwF1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

RELATED STORIES:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.