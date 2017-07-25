McClintock Pool celebrates a reopening celebration with free swimming

Lap lanes at the McClintock Pool. (Source: City of Tempe)

This Saturday evening the McClintock Pool is celebrating its reopening with a free evening at the new pool.

The pool has been closed since January for renovations including an increased depth for diving, an ADA-accessible entry, updated equipment and more.

The McClintock Pool was closed back in 2010 but since then has hosted school swim clubs, practices and team competitions.

This Saturday is a free community celebration will feature activities, free pool admission and free treats for the evening.

Mayor Mark Mitchell and City Council members will also be attending and plan to jump back into the pool for the first time.

The celebration will be Saturday, July 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m. A brief dedication and community “jump,” by the mayor and Council members will kick off the night. Open swim will last from 6 to 9 p.m.

