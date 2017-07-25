Suspicious package in downtown Phoenix deemed safe by MCSO

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious package that was found near Buchanan and Third streets in downtown Phoenix was deemed safe.

The area was closed for a time but has since reopened.

MCSO EOD is on scene of a suspicious package in the area buchannan and 3rd Street downtown, please avoid the area. Thank you — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 25, 2017

