Suspicious package in downtown Phoenix deemed safe by MCSO

Posted:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious package that was found near Buchanan and Third streets in downtown Phoenix was deemed safe. 

The area was closed for a time but has since reopened. 

