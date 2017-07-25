Arizona State Fair 2017 concert lineup announced

Snoop Dogg, Rick Springfield, and Marilyn Manson will all perform at this year's state fair (Source: Associated Press)

Good news for music fans, this following story will get you ready to rock, swing and bang your head.

Arizona State Fair officials announced the artists playing at this year's fair.

Country music star Gary Allan will kick off the concert series.

The month-long lineup includes alternative rock band Cake, rapper Snoop Dogg, Marilyn Manson and Rick Springfield.

All of the shows will be at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum.

The Arizona State Fair runs from October 6 to October 29.

For a complete list of the concert lineups, click here.

