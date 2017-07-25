Video released of Tempe firefighters, officers tending to abandoned baby in June

The Tempe Police Department released body-camera video of officers and firefighters at the scene where a baby was found abandoned inside a grocery cart. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In early June, a passerby notified the store manager at a Tempe Food City near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive of an abandoned baby they found inside of a backpack in the grocery cart. The manager then promptly dialed 911.

The 7-pound baby was wrapped in a blanket inside the backpack, Tempe police said. During the time the baby was found, it was 103 degrees outside.

The new video shows a police officer speaking with the store's manager, asking where the baby was found.

Firefighters then tended to the newly-born baby, who was transported to the hospital but is now in good health.

After almost two months, the suspect has yet to be identified. If anyone has information on this abandoned baby, please contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

As a reminder, all fire departments and hospitals in Arizona are considered "Safe Havens." Under state law, parents who surrender an unharmed newborn within 72 hours of birth to a Safe Haven provider will not face criminal charges.

