Lou Malnati's Pizzeria announces its newest Scottsdale location

A new Chicago-based pizzeria is coming to Scottsdale next summer. Lou Malnati’s, a famous deep dish pizzeria, announced Tuesday its newest restaurant addition.

The pizzeria will be Arizona’s largest restaurant to date at 10,000 square feet, including an outdoor patio area. The restaurant will be located at the “Chauncey Lane,” development that was announced by DMB Ventures located near Scottsdale Road off the AZ 101.

This is the third location in Arizona. Earlier this year, Lou Malnati’s announced its second restaurant location opening in Arcadia slated to open this fall.

The Scottsdale location plans to hire more than 150 employees before the summer 2018 opening.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response this past year and are ready to expand so that we can serve more of our authentic deep dish to the people of Arizona,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s.

The success of the first Lou Malnati’s that opened up last year in May of 2016 has led to the expansion of the Chicago-based pizzeria and an influx of Chicago-based restaurants entering the Valley.

Currently, Lou Malnati’s at Uptown Plaza is the only restaurant of the three open in the Valley so far. Malnati's team has successfully worked to recreate the authentic buttery, flaky Chicago crust and bring it into their Valley locations.

