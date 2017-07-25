Man found dead inside south Phoenix house after fire identified

Three children, who were home at the time of the fire, were also evaluated for precautionary reasons. (Source: Phoenix fire)

A man was found dead inside a south Phoenix house after a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix fire. Two other adults were also transported with injuries sustained from the fire.

The family of the deceased victim spoke with our Mike Watkiss and identified their loved one as Montayne Hullaby.

"This call came out about 4:15 a.m. this morning, we got reports that a house was on fire and there was possibly someone still inside," Capt. Reda Bigler of Phoenix fire said. "So when the first arriving crew got here, they did have a working house fire."

Phoenix firefighters pulled a woman out of the home near 16th Street and Roeser Street and transported her in critical condition, Bigler said. A man was also transported with smoke inhalation.

"I came out to let my dog out and then I seen [sic] the fire coming out the front window there," said Anthony Flores, a neighbor and good Samaritan. "I called 911 and came down to see if there was anyone in there."

Additional family showed up on the scene and told firefighters that there were three adults who lived in the home. Firefighters conducted another search and found one adult male in his 40s inside the burned home, Bigler said.

"Three of the kids came out, they kept saying their dad and their mom was [sic] in the house. I went around the back and got the dad out through the back," said Flores. "They kept saying their mom was in the house, I tried to look in the house but the flames were just too high. It was just too hot, too smoky. I couldn't go in any further."

[RAW VIDEO: 1 man dead inside south Phoenix house fire; 2 other adults transported]

Three boys, in the age range of 6 to 12 years old, were also home at the time. They were evaluated for precautionary reasons.

"I just wish I could have done more, you know," said Flores. "I wish I could of got her out. I just wish I could have done more."

The fire is now under control and investigators are at the scene. Bigler said the investigators will remain on scene for an extended period of time and this will be a joint investigation with Phoenix police.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Hullaby family can make donations on this GoFundMe page.

