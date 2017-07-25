Man pleads guilty for use of stun gun to discipline son

Authorities say a Goodyear man suspected of using a stun gun to discipline his 11-year-old son has pleaded guilty to child abuse. (Source: MCSO)

They say Darryl Ingram pleaded on Friday and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.

Police say Ingram was arrested April 21 after his son told his school bus driver about the alleged abuse. School officials then reported it to police.

The victim told investigators that his father used the stun gun on him for misbehaving or not doing his homework.

The boy was tased multiple times since the last year but incidents occurring just prior to Ingram's arrest were the worst. Ingram used a stun gun on the boy's leg twice and his shoulder twice for 30 seconds, according to police.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Goodyear man accused of using stun gun on son for not doing his homework]

Ingram also hit his son in the leg with a cane and made him kneel on rock salt while holding weights on occasion.

The victim was told by his father that the stun gun was like a toy and wasn't charged all the way, court documents said.

