DPS: Death investigation closes westbound L-202 Red Mountain for several hours

By Arizona Department of Transportation
By azfamily.com News Staff
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT -

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway at Dobson Road was closed for several hours because of a death investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The highway was shut down for almost five hours as DPS investigated the scene.

DPS said troopers responded to a call around 11:10 p.m. Monday night on the Loop 202 under Loop 101. That was the only information releasable at this time.

The Loop 202 westbound at Loop 101 was reopened at just after 5:40 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

