Get-well cards passed around for airline passengers to sign for Sen. McCain

The get-well card was signed by several passengers on board, including politicians. (Source: Karen Barry/Facebook)

Aboard an American Airlines flight heading to Washington D.C., crew members passed around cards for passengers to sign get-well wishes for the recently diagnosed Sen. McCain. (Source: Facebook/AP)

Well isn't that the sweetest thing.

Aboard an American Airlines flight heading to Washington D.C., crew members passed around cards for passengers to sign get-well wishes for the recently diagnosed Sen. McCain.

[READ MORE: Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer]

According to a Facebook post from Karen Barry, the flight was heavily populated with politicians on both sides of the aisle.

The get-well card read:

"The headlines have it wrong. They should read: Brain Tumor Diagnosed with John McCain." "Your American Airlines family stands with you and wishes you a quick recovery."

The 80-year-old McCain was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, who had removed a blood clot above his left eye on July 14.

[RELATED: McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday]

McCain recently announced his return to the Senate despite the diagnosis.

With McCain's quick return, it is clear he will have plenty of people in his corner rooting him on.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.