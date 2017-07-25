Golfers have close encounter with coyote on Valley course

Because this happened on reservation land, it's out of Game and Fish jurisdiction. (Source: Ryan Taplin)

They were hoping for birdies but got a coyote instead.

While playing at Talking Stick Golf Club, the animal walked right up to a group of golfers and stayed with them long enough to get a few amazing photos.

“He would just constantly just come up to us like this. But he knew that we weren't too comfortable with him being close," said Ryan Taplin, who took photos and video of the visit.

The animal was clearly hurt.

Because of an injured hind leg, Taplin thinks it was having trouble hunting and was starving.

"It definitely made me nervous, but I think once it got closer we could kind of understand what it wanted and what it was there for."

Feeling bad for it, the golfers offered it water. The coyote stayed with them for nearly 10 minutes before wandering off.

It was a rare encounter, one they're happy ended without any problems.

"I would probably encourage people to stay away from wild animals," said Taplin.

This is not normal coyote behavior. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the coyote is likely used to people feeding it and has lost its fear of humans.

Because this happened on reservation land, it's out of Game and Fish jurisdiction. Otherwise, it says it may have sent an officer to check it out.

