Thief caught on camera stealing donation box

A thief stole a donation box with money meant to go to women battling breast cancer.

The theft was caught on camera at Classy Sisters Wigs located at 15620 N. 35th Avenue in Phoenix.

Employees say the man walked in and told them he was just browsing. As they turned their backs, he grabbed the donation box and ran off. The suspect got away with about $60 in cash.

The money was being raised by the shop for a local nonprofit called "Don't Be A Chump! Check For A Lump!" It's a group dedicated to helping to raise awareness of breast cancer and also to help those battling the disease to purchase wigs.

A wig can be costly, somewhere in the ballpark to $150 to $500, so the group helps to pay for one.

Phoenix police are investigating.

If you want more information on the organization, head to www.checkforalump.org.

