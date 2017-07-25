Family warns of gunmen at large after two horses shot

They will continue to keep a close eye on the mare to see how she's doing over the next few days. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Laveen family is warning others after a group of gunmen opened fire on three teens and their horses, hitting two of the horses. The shooters have not been found.

Robert Garcia says he and two cousins were riding along the Salt River bottom near Alta Vista Road and 79th Avenue last Friday when things turned chaotic just as they were getting ready to leave.

"We heard a gunshot and then seconds later it just popped like right in front of us," Garcia said.

He went to see what was going on and spotted some guys shooting from across the way. He says he yelled at them to let them know they were there and to stop firing, but he says they continued on.

At first, Garcia was worried maybe one of his cousins was hit. They were both OK but the horses were not.

"It was one of the horses. It pulled up its leg from the pain. It couldn't walk really and the other one I didn't notice really until after," said Garcia.

A gray mare suffered the worst of it and may not survive.

"This horse has got a pretty bad prognosis based on the severity of the injury," Dr. Martin Vidal of Cave Creek Equine said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says when their deputies arrived, the gunmen were still shooting. The deputy tried to get them to stop so he could approach them but they bolted. Their attempts to track them down that night were unsuccessful.

We're told it was a white Toyota Tundra with tinted windows that the shooter was in. Garcia saw three people but it's unclear if all three fired.

"We hope that we find the people who did this. There's nothing else we can really do other than take care of the horse and take care of the people," said Dr. Vidal.

They will continue to keep a close eye on the mare to see how she's doing over the next few days.

Garcia and his family are very distraught by the whole situation as they're quite attached to these horses and having to put one down would be incredibly upsetting.

