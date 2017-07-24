2-year-old pulled from backyard pool dies

A toddler has died after he was found in a backyard pool in west Phoenix on Monday night.

It happened near 79th Avenue and Osborn Road around 7 p.m.

CPR was performed on the boy, identified as Kevin Miranda, after he was pulled from the pool, officials said. His father is the one who found him, police said.

He was in extremely critical condition when he was taken to the hospital. He died Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the boy didn't live at the home. Multiple families were at the home for some sort of get-together and they lost track of the boy.

It's unclear how long he was in the water.

There is no fence around the pool, police said.

The pool was not "swimmable," according to police.

"No suspicious circumstances surrounded the incident," police said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.