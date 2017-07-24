Billion dollar backlog for flood control projects

Posted: Updated:
The County is millions of dollars short when it comes to infrastructure to prevent flooding. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The County is millions of dollars short when it comes to infrastructure to prevent flooding. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The County recently appropriated $88 million to the County Flood Control District, with $61 million earmarked for construction. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The County recently appropriated $88 million to the County Flood Control District, with $61 million earmarked for construction. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Currently, cities and towns have requested $2.3 billion to build new systems that can move storm water out of harm's way, according to officials with the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Currently, cities and towns have requested $2.3 billion to build new systems that can move storm water out of harm's way, according to officials with the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

When it rains, it pours.

And when you live in the Valley, it also floods, usually in the same spots.

That won't be changing soon as Maricopa County doesn't have the money keep up with the construction of new flood control projects.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

Currently, cities and towns have requested $2.3 billion to build new systems that can move storm water out of harm's way, according to officials with the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

[RELATED: Strong storms cause widespread problems in West Valley]

Nearly $1 billion of that request is a backlog that has been recommended and approved but still has not been funded.

"People say we're in a desert, why is it flooding? It is because there is a very poor infrastructure system to collect and move that water safely through the developed communities," said Don Rerick, division manager of the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

[RELATED: Car gets trapped on flooded road; driver rescued]

While this is a billion dollar problem, the County only has millions to work with.

The County recently appropriated $88 million to the County Flood Control District, with $61 million earmarked for construction.

[SLIDESHOW: Monday rain leads to rescues and flooding]

Some of the money is raised through a property tax.

Currently, the rate is $17.92 per every $100,000 your house is worth.

[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's 2017 monsoon]

In 1989, the levy was $50 per $100,000, according to Rerick.

[VIDEO: Widespread rain floods roads all over the Valley]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio