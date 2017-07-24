Billion dollar backlog for flood control projects

Currently, cities and towns have requested $2.3 billion to build new systems that can move storm water out of harm's way, according to officials with the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When it rains, it pours.

And when you live in the Valley, it also floods, usually in the same spots.

That won't be changing soon as Maricopa County doesn't have the money keep up with the construction of new flood control projects.

Currently, cities and towns have requested $2.3 billion to build new systems that can move storm water out of harm's way, according to officials with the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

Nearly $1 billion of that request is a backlog that has been recommended and approved but still has not been funded.

"People say we're in a desert, why is it flooding? It is because there is a very poor infrastructure system to collect and move that water safely through the developed communities," said Don Rerick, division manager of the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

While this is a billion dollar problem, the County only has millions to work with.

The County recently appropriated $88 million to the County Flood Control District, with $61 million earmarked for construction.

Some of the money is raised through a property tax.

Currently, the rate is $17.92 per every $100,000 your house is worth.

In 1989, the levy was $50 per $100,000, according to Rerick.

