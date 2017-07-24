Hikers rescued from trees after another Arizona flash flood

Hikers rescued from trees after another Arizona flash floodPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PD: Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
Girl’s back pain leads to leukemia diagnosis
Salem girl’s back pain leads to leukemia diagnosis
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
Phoenix woman convicted in drug case; warrant for her arrest
Phoenix woman convicted in drug case; warrant for her arrest
Authorities say a Phoenix woman who absconded during her trial has been convicted in a drug case.More >
Authorities say a Phoenix woman who absconded during her trial has been convicted in a drug case.More >
Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor Airport
Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor Airport
A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two officers at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two officers at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store
PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store
Officers shot a suspect multiple times at a convenience store in Mesa on Wednesday, a source told Arizona's Family.More >
Officers shot a suspect multiple times at a convenience store in Mesa on Wednesday, a source told Arizona's Family.More >
Chandler man arrested with thousands of child porn images after wife reports him
Chandler man arrested with thousands of child porn images after wife reports him
A Chandler man has been arrested for possession of child porn after his wife found the images on his tablet.More >
A Chandler man has been arrested for possession of child porn after his wife found the images on his tablet.More >
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.More >
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.More >
Inmate shortchanged beans at lunch can sue, appeals court says
Inmate shortchanged beans at lunch can sue, appeals court says
A Mid-Michigan prisoner may proceed with a $260,000 lawsuit against a corrections officer in a dispute over a plate of beans.More >
A Mid-Michigan prisoner may proceed with a $260,000 lawsuit against a corrections officer in a dispute over a plate of beans.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
PD: Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PD: Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
AZ teachers considering strike if school walk-ins don't prompt change in pay
AZ teachers considering strike if school walk-ins don't prompt change in pay
So will they take more action and go on strike? It's not ideal, but may be necessary.More >
So will they take more action and go on strike? It's not ideal, but may be necessary.More >
Phoenix residents concerned by weekend murder hold town hall meeting
Phoenix residents concerned by weekend murder hold town hall meeting
More than 200 people showed up to Phoenix City Hall Wednesday night for a town hall-style meeting that was organized not by city leaders, but by people who live in the Roosevelt District.More >
More than 200 people showed up to Phoenix City Hall Wednesday night for a town hall-style meeting that was organized not by city leaders, but by people who live in the Roosevelt District.More >
Monsoon resourcesMore>>
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >