McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday

The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care vote.

In a statement Monday night, McCain's office says he looks forward to continuing work on "important legislation." It cites specifically health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The 80-year-old McCain, the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, who had removed a blood clot above his left eye on July 14.

His return to the Senate had been uncertain.

President Donald Trump has jokingly threatened to fire his health secretary if a crucial vote to repeal "Obamacare" fails.

Trump told thousands of Boy Scouts at a national gathering in West Virginia that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price "better get" the votes to begin debate on health care legislation Tuesday.

Otherwise, Trump said he'd repeat his tagline from "The Apprentice," the reality show he once starred in: "You're fired."

The comment drew laughs from the crowd and Trump gave Price a friendly pat on the shoulder, suggesting he'd been joking.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she'd taken the comment that way as well.

The office of Sen. McCain released the following statement.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea."

