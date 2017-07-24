Boy swept by rainwater after falling into canal

Emergency responders set up perimeters at several locations, but the boy was able to get out of the water on his own. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa fire officials say an 11-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after falling into a canal and being swept by water for several hundred yards.

They say the incident happened in southeast Mesa on Monday shortly before 11 a.m.

A woman who passed by reported seeing someone fall into the canal.

"I saw him right there, floating, his head was bobbing in the water," said Melody Morel, who heard the child screaming.

Morel chased after the boy as he raced floated through the canal.

"When this child was going down the stream, it essentially is a race to make sure we can get in front of him," Deputy Chief Forrest Smith with Mesa Medical and Fire said.

Emergency responders set up perimeters at several locations, but the boy was able to get out of the water on his own. Aerial video showed a police officer carrying the boy to safety.

Smith said the boy was able to stay safe by staying in a sitting position as the water carried him.

"I gave him a hug and kissed him, crying. We were so emotional, didn't know how it was going to turn out," Morel said.

The incident happened during a monsoon rainstorm. Authorities have had to conduct several rescues this week as rains have trapped drivers and hikers around the state.

