Speak of the Devils Podcast - ASU Fall Camp Preview

FOOTBALL IS BACK.

As the Sun Devils open up fall camp, Speak of the Devils brings you your in-depth preview.

After a look at some recent news, we take a position-by-position look at how the Sun Devils stack up heading into camp (22:35).

We're then joined by DevilsDigest.com publisher Hod Rabino to get his insider take on what he's tracking during fall camp (1:13:17).

Following a Sun Devil Stock Report (1:50:22), we catch up with senior DB Marcus Ball to get his thoughts on the team's summer progress, how last year's failures provide motivation, and the impact of new DC Phil Bennett (1:59:30).

Finally, Brad and Joe outline their top players to watch and top questions they want answered before the opener (2:09:00).

