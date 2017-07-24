'He started chasing us!': 911 calls released about armed masked man threatening kids

The suspect was said to be wearing a clown mask but it appears it's more of a Guy Fawkes mask. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

The 911 caller described the weapon as an ax or a knife but it appears to be a hatchet. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Glendale police released pictures of what the man may have worn while threatening kids. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

The Glendale Police Department released a couple of 911 calls that were made when a man in a mask was threatening kids in a neighborhood with a weapon.

A boy on the 911 call told the dispatcher that the man yelled, "You better run or I'm going to kill you" while in an apartment complex near 67th and Glendale avenues on May 17. He described the suspect as a clown with a knife.

[RAW SOUND: 911 calls about armed masked man threatening kids in Glendale]

"He got chased yesterday and we seen [sic] him screaming like 10 minutes ago," the caller told the dispatcher.

No one was hurt.

After police searched the area, they found a mask and a hatchet in a nearby field. Glendale police released photos and it appears the mask was more like a Guy Fawkes mask than a clown mask.

However, no suspect was found.

Apparently, the masked man had terrorized kids before.

"We had the clown in the back. Glendale PD had already come through once and the kids say he's back," a woman told a 911 dispatcher.

No arrests have been made.

