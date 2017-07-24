Strong storms cause widespread problems in West Valley

An old TV, a cooler and what's left of a tree.

It's not what you expect to see floating down a street in Buckeye.

Monday's big storm packed quite a punch in the West Valley, with a number of roads shut down because of heavy flooding.

"When I got out here, water was halfway on to the roadway and we had water and debris across the road," said Buckeye police Sgt. Jason Weeks. "We had to shut the roadway down for safety issues."

Some of the intersections that didn't flood - turned into a muddy mess.

In Goodyear, city crews were busy cleaning up what came down.

Toppled trees were reported all over town.

"It was just the heavy rain and the weight of the rain in trees, and the fact that the ground was already soaked, made the trees topple down," said Julian Ortega, with the City of Goodyear.

As soon as the rain let up, John and Debbie Ryan were out filling sand bags at a nearby fire station.

The Litchfield Park couple watched as water got dangerously close to their house.

"It's saturated, and if we get another heavy rain like we had the other day, we're afraid it could flood the house," said John Ryan. "It was that high the other day and another 2 inches it would have come in the house."

