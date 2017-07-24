Injured fisherman rescued from Chevelon Canyon

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Central Air Rescue unit retrieved the man in a nearby meadow at about 6:30 p.m. after the storms passed. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Careful preparation likely led to the rescue of an injured fisherman Sunday evening.

The fisherman, 48, was at the bottom Chevelon Canyon Lake Sunday morning when he injured his ankle and was not able to hike out of the canyon on his own.

The man activated his GPS locator beacon at about 11:40 a.m. and his location was sent to the US Air Force Rescue Coordination Center who then alerted the State of Arizona.

Rescuers were delayed because of severe thunderstorms that made it difficult to travel on the roads and trails.

Meanwhile, the man hunkered under a makeshift shelter to wait out the storms.

Coconino Search and Rescue located and treated the injured man at about 5 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Central Air Rescue unit retrieved the man in a nearby meadow at about 6:30 p.m. after the storms passed.

Search and Rescue crews remind those enjoying the outdoors to be aware of the weather forecast and to be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

The crew also reminds adventurers enjoying the outdoors to carry at least these 10 essential items:

Water

Food

Extra warm clothing

Navigation equipment

Flashlight/Headlamp

First Aid Kit

Shelter material

Fire starting kit

Pocket knife/Multi-tool

Signaling equipment

