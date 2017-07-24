Queen of Clean: Clean with automatic dishwasher detergent

For these tips you can use powder, tablet, gel or liquid automatic dishwasher detergent. Just use the measurement used for a load of dishes. Don't forget to check the $$$ Store for inexpensive product.

All-Purpose Cleaner

Dishwasher detergent breaks up and washes away grease, oil and dirt particles, making it an effective ingredient in a homemade all-purpose cleaner.

Combine 2 teaspoons of dishwasher detergent with 2 cups of hot water, mix well to dissolve and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto a clean cloth and wipe off the area that needs cleaning. Rinse and dry. This solution is safe enough to use on the exterior and interior of household appliances, vinyl floors, painted surfaces and glass.

Laundry Soap Booster

Dishwasher detergent also makes a great laundry soap booster because it typically contains chlorine bleach to help it break down food particles and stains. Treat dingy white fabrics by filling a plastic container with 1/2 cup of dishwasher detergent, 1/4 cup of chlorine bleach and 1 gallon of hot water. Combine the ingredients, place the garments into the solution and soak them for at least 15 minutes before running them through their usual cycles in your washing machine. Allow the solution to cool down first if you're treating knit or delicate fabrics. Avoid using this solution to treat any kind of fabric that bleach can damage.

Bathtub Stain Remover

Automatic dishwasher detergent can also get rid of stains in your bathroom. Add a little detergent to the toilet bowl, allow it to sit for a few minutes and scrub the stains away with a toilet brush. Get rid of bathtub stains by pouring about 1/4 cup of powdered detergent into a plastic or glass container. Add just enough water to make a thick paste and apply the solution directly to the stained area with a clean rag or sponge. Gently scrub the paste into the stain and allow it to stand for about 20 minutes. Rinse your tub well with warm water and buff dry with a soft, clean cloth.

Remove Crayon, Pencil and Scuff Marks From Walls and Floors

Combine 1 dishwasher tablet with 1 gallon of hot water, use damp rag or sponge dipped in solution to gently wipe away.

Whiten Whites

Add 1 dishwasher tablet or 1/2 cup dishwasher detergent to washing machine.

Clean Jacuzzi Tub

Add 1 dishwasher tablet to a tub full of hot water and turn on the jets to clean the areas you can't get to with your normal tub scrubbing.

Clean Toilets

Drop one tablet into the toilet bowl and allow it to dissolve, then scrub and flush.

Wash Patio Furniture

Dissolve 1 tablet in a bucket of hot water and use the solution to wipe away dirt, mildew, and pollen.

Remove Car Leak Stains from Driveway

Make a thick paste of dishwasher detergent and warm water and scrub into stain from oil or transmission fluid. Let it sit for an hour or so and then rinse with garden hose. Don't do this in the direct sun or hot weather.

Glass Coffeepot

Sprinkle a little automatic dishwasher detergent in a glass coffee pot with a little hot water. Use a bottle brush to wash, rinse and you're done.

Clean Oven Racks

Mix a ¼ cup of dishwasher detergent in a quart of hot water. Place racks in a sturdy garbage bag and wrap in paper towels. Pour the solution over them, let soak overnight in the garage or outside. Be aware that the bag could leak. Next morning, take a brush and brush them firmly, rinse and put back in over. Turn the oven on to 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Turn off and you are done.

Use it to clean baby clothes

Let the water get hot, dissolve the dishwasher detergent and let the clothes and diapers soak in it for a few hours then wash as usual. This can be done in a bucket or in the washer.

Another way is to make a paste, rub onto the stain, let sit for a few minutes, then lay the garment in the sink, and pour boiling water over the garment, and let sit until cool enough to handle. Rinse well and wash as usual. For more info: QueenofClean.com



