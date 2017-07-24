Used car purchase leads to title fiasco

A Tolleson man wanted to buy a larger, used car for his growing family but, he wound up in the middle of a major mess.

Victor Leyva and his future wife are having a baby.

“My fiancée is pregnant, we're having a kid and she has three little ones of her own, so we needed a bigger car.”

In search of a bigger vehicle, Leyva found himself on Craigslist and came across an SUV that fit their budget.

“Looked at several SUVs, not all of them were compatible so we got the Suburban, found it online, Craigslist. Purchased it for $3,000.”

For the money, he said it was just what his family needed. However, when he took it to the Motor Vehicle Division to register it, he was told he couldn't because there was a big problem with the title the seller gave him.

“The car doesn't belong to us and we're out the money.”

This is what happened:

The seller of the Suburban went to MVD and told them he had lost the original title and applied for what's called a "duplicate title," which is like a copy.

MVD gave the seller that duplicate title, which automatically invalidates the other one.

The seller then gave Leyva the "invalid" title.

“They just told me that because someone took out a duplicate title that I need the latest copy the newest copy.”

In similar cases, unscrupulous sellers frequently take the updated "duplicate title" to a title loan company and use that "sold" car as collateral to get more money. It's a common scheme.

3 On Your Side contacted MVD and the agency is currently investigating.

In the meantime, this is what you need to do to keep from becoming a victim like Leyva.

First, if you're buying a vehicle, these are some things you should consider:

Pay the seller.

Confirm the title is clean.

Register the car in your name.

Always meet the seller at an MVD location.

At an MVD location you can confirm that the title is clean. If it is, pay the seller for the vehicle and since your already at MVD, go ahead and register the car in your name right there.

Leyva says he wishes he would have followed these tips because now he's stuck with an SUV he can't register or get plates for.

“I got to go to work, my wife is seven months pregnant, doctor's appointments. For groceries, everything, I use the car for everything!”

3 On Your Side is still working with MVD to see if they can help out in this situation.

In the meantime, for only a $1.50, you can also log onto MVD’s website to see if a car you're interested in has a clean and free title.

